The Ocean Is Getting Darker

Vast stretches of the world's oceans have grown noticeably darker over the past two decades, a shift scientists warn could upend marine ecosystems and threaten global ocean health. The study, published in Global Change Biology , found that 21% of the world's oceans have darkened between 2003 and 2022. Using satellite data and mathematical modeling, researchers determined about 75 million square kilometers of the ocean—mush together Europe, Africa, China, and North America to get a sense of the impacted area, reports the Guardian —experienced reduced light penetration.

This change affects the photic zone, the upper layer of water where there's enough sunlight to support photosynthesis and where 90% of marine species live. The Guardian notes that while sunlight can penetrate to up to about a kilometer, it's really the top 200 meters that get sufficient light. In the newly darkened areas—which includes sections of the open ocean as well as coastal areas—this crucial band of life-supporting water is now shallower, meaning less space for organisms like phytoplankton to photosynthesize; they form the base of marine food webs and generate nearly half of Earth's oxygen. The study found that in 9% of the world's oceans, the photic zone has become 50 meters shallower, and in 2.6% of the ocean, it is now 100 meters shallower.

As for the mechanics at play, the study notes that "ocean darkening occurs when changes in the optical properties of the oceans reduce the depth to which sufficient light penetrates to facilitate biological processes guided by sunlight and moonlight." While coastal darkening is often linked to runoff and sediment and nutrient-rich upwellings of cold water from the deep, the causes of open-ocean darkening are less established. Researchers suspect that changing ocean currents and climate-driven warming play a part, and the BBC gives three other potential factors: algal bloom dynamics, changes in sea surface temperatures, and artificial light.

Study authors Thomas Davies and Thomas Smyth say the ocean darkening could have consequences ranging from impacts to the air we breathe to more competition for food among marine animals, who may have to move closer to the surface for light and food. That said, about 10% of the ocean, including a zone off Ireland's west coast, actually become lighter in that time; however, scientists say the overall trend is concerning. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)