Native American Rights Defender Gorsuch Slams Court's Move

SCOTUS declines to take case about mining on tribal land, and the justice criticizes the decision
Posted May 27, 2025 11:30 AM CDT
Native American Rights Defender Gorsuch Slams Court's Move
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation in Simi Valley, Calif., on Aug. 8, 2024.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take a case brought by Native Americans trying to stop mining on land they consider sacred, reports USA Today. The move means copper mining can move forward in a section of Tonto National Forest in Arizona, even though the San Carlos Apache Tribe describes the land as vital to sacred rituals, per Reuters. Conservative justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented and said they would have heard the case because of the implications for religious freedom. NBC News previously laid out how Gorsuch is a staunch defender of Native American rights, and his dissent amplified that:

  • "Before allowing the government to destroy the Apaches' sacred site, this Court should at least have troubled itself to hear their case," he wrote.
  • "Just imagine if the government sought to demolish a historic cathedral on so questionable a chain of legal reasoning. I have no doubt that we would find that case worth our time," added Gorsuch, per CBS News. "Faced with the government's plan to destroy an ancient site of tribal worship, we owe the Apaches no less."
(More Neil Gorsuch stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X