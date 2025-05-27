Native American Rights Defender Gorsuch Slams Court's Move

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take a case brought by Native Americans trying to stop mining on land they consider sacred, reports USA Today. The move means copper mining can move forward in a section of Tonto National Forest in Arizona, even though the San Carlos Apache Tribe describes the land as vital to sacred rituals, per Reuters. Conservative justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented and said they would have heard the case because of the implications for religious freedom. NBC News previously laid out how Gorsuch is a staunch defender of Native American rights, and his dissent amplified that: