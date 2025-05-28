GameStop Reveals a Big Buy in One-Sentence Press Release

Wednesday's big bitcoin headline belongs to GameStop, which bought about $510 million of the cryptocurrency. Per its one-sentence press release, it purchased 4,710 bitcoin; MarketWatch notes bitcoin's price is about $108,100, and was falling midday Wednesday. GameStop shares are trading down nearly 11% on the news as of this writing. The purchase wasn't an unexpected one: The company confirmed in late March that it intended to adopt bitcoin as a treasury asset. More: