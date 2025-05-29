United, JetBlue to Share Frequent-Flier Benefits

JetBlue and United are partnering up on a few initiatives, but the one with the most tangible impact on travelers is this: People will be able to share frequent-filer benefits between the two airlines. Any they earn on one airline can be spent on the other, and vice versa, reports USA Today. The "Blue Sky" deal still needs to be approved by regulators, but the airlines are aiming for a fall rollout. Other details:
- Members of either airline's loyalty programs—United's MileagePlus and JetBlue's TrueBlue—will be able to accrue and redeem miles or points on most flights, regardless of which carrier operates the flight.
- Each airline will begin selling the other's flights on its website, reports CNN.
- JetBlue will give United seven daily round-trip slots at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City starting in 2027. United has had no operations there since 2022.
