The Most Popular TV Shows of the Year

You probably won't be surprised that Squid Game is No. 1, per 35-day viewing stats from Nielsen
Posted May 31, 2025 5:30 AM CDT
The Most Popular TV Shows of the Year
This image shows a scene from the Korean series "Squid Game."   (Netflix via AP)

For the first time since streaming hit our screens, Nielsen has multi-platform ratings for television series across broadcast TV, cable, and streaming—and Netflix's Squid Game has emerged as the most-watched show for 2024-2025 overall, as well as among the 18-49 demographic, reports Variety. Nielsen's numbers measured 35 days of linear and streaming viewing, which also confirms what a giant Netflix is: Half of the series in the top 20 are on that platform; Hulu's first entry doesn't appear till the 49th slot, with the show Paradise. The biggest winners, per Variety: comedies and reality TV. The biggest losers: basic cable and traditional viewing among younger demographics. The top 10 shows across all platforms:

  1. Squid Game (Netflix)
  2. Adolescence (Netflix)
  3. Tracker (CBS)
  4. Reacher (Amazon Prime Video)
  5. High Potential (ABC)
  6. Matlock (CBS)
  7. Landman (Paramount+)
  8. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
  9. Zero Day (Netflix)
  10. Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
See the complete top 100 shows here. (More TV shows stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X