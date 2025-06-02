Researchers Suggest New 'Standard of Care' for Cancer

A major new international study has the potential to reshape cancer care with a relatively simple suggestion: regular exercise. The study, which tracked nearly 900 colon cancer patients in the US and five other countries for up to eight years, found that cancer survivors who followed a modest exercise regimen survived longer, reports the Guardian. While doctors have long advocated exercise as a way to ward off cancer, this is the first substantive research suggesting that it can help keep the disease at bay after diagnosis.