Authorities have described a terrible accident in California in which "someone lost their life by being a good parent." A father was teaching his teenage daughter to drive on the afternoon of May 26 when the 15-year-old apparently drove through a fence barrier in a parking lot in Laguna Beach and off a 40-foot cliff, per the Sacramento Bee. The Volkswagen convertible went down a steep embankment and landed upside down on the Pacific Coast Highway, per CBS News. The 64-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, while the daughter, who had a driver's permit, was taken to hospital with significant injuries. She remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition.