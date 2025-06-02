Entertainment / Marc Maron A Pioneer Podcaster Is Calling It Quits 'It's time, folks,' says Marc Maron, announcing end of WTF after 16 years By John Johnson Posted Jun 2, 2025 8:46 AM CDT Copied Marc Maron, a cast member in the Apple TV series "Stick," arrives at the premiere of the series on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) One of the forerunners of podcasting is calling it quits. Marc Maron says on his latest WTF show that he will end the twice-a-week program sometime this fall, reports Deadline. "Sixteen years we've been doing this, and we've decided that we had a great run," says Maron on show No. 1,648. "Now, basically, it's time, folks. It's time." Maron began out of his garage in 2009, which is where he famously interviewed then-President Obama in 2015. Variety describes WTF as a "groundbreaking podcast that helped define the medium." Maron has a busy schedule beyond the show, with regular comedy specials and a growing list of acting credits. He and producer Brendan McDonald have worked together on the show from the start. "It was not some kind of difficult decision, necessarily," Maron said. "Neither me nor Brendan, who are the only people in charge of this operation on every level ... we both realized together that we were done. ... We're tired, we're burnt out, and we are utterly satisfied with the work we've done." (More Marc Maron stories.) Report an error