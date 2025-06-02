A Pioneer Podcaster Is Calling It Quits

One of the forerunners of podcasting is calling it quits. Marc Maron says on his latest WTF show that he will end the twice-a-week program sometime this fall, reports Deadline.

"Sixteen years we've been doing this, and we've decided that we had a great run," says Maron on show No. 1,648. "Now, basically, it's time, folks. It's time."

Maron began out of his garage in 2009, which is where he famously interviewed then-President Obama in 2015. Variety describes WTF as a "groundbreaking podcast that helped define the medium."