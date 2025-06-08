China's New Big Bet: Batteries Powered by Sea Salt

China leads the world in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which power most of the electric vehicles now running. It's possible that nations looking to catch up could turn to alternatives such as sodium-ion batteries—but as the BBC reports, China is leading the way on this burgeoning technology as well. For now, the batteries are being used primarily in the nation's massive electric scooter market—about 55 million are sold annually—and the plan is to keep scaling up production and capabilities. Details:

Sodium is cheaper and far more abundant than lithium—about 400 times so—making it more sustainable and less vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions. It can be extracted from sea salt.