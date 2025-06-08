MrBeast Just Might Be a 'Genius'

Mark O'Connell doesn't necessarily think Jimmy Donaldson's videos are required viewing or pieces of art. He does see the 27-year-old creator more popularly known as MrBeast, however, as a "genius" of sorts, able to merge his deep knowledge of YouTube with goofy gregariousness, philanthropy, and a sense of the inexplicably addictive. "He is, simultaneously, a gifted algorithm-charmer ... and a guy who is just hanging out, amusing himself and his friends (and his hundreds of millions of viewers)," O'Connell writes in his deep dive on Donaldson for the Guardian . The result: content that's seen explosive growth since MrBeast started uploading videos at age 13, leading to a YouTube channel that has 400 million-plus subscribers, or 100 million-plus more followers than Taylor Swift has on Instagram.

At the heart of O'Connell's piece lies the question: Why is MrBeast so successful? O'Connell notes Donaldson is an everyday, likable guy with elaborately produced videos, starring either himself or others. They move fast and keep viewers hooked right from the get-go, with endurance stunts and contests that embrace the truly head-scratching: He's filled his brother's home with slime, spent 50 hours in solitary confinement, and offered a guy named Alex $10,000 for every day he could tough it out alone in a Safeway supermarket, among other oddities. But what O'Connell thinks is the real secret to Donaldson's success: his "childlike" wonder and drive that helped him bring his boyhood dreams to fruition. "He is no great innovator," O'Connell writes. "He simply understands what works, and repeats it more and more successfully and expensively." Full piece here. (More here on how the super-wealthy Donaldson says he had to borrow money from his mom to pay for his wedding, or check out other Longforms.)