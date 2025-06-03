MyPillow CEO on Trial: Battle 'of Evil and Good'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's defamation trial got underway Monday in Colorado with jury selection, reports the BBC. At issue are the Trump loyalist's claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and he faces off against a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems, Eric Coomer, who claims that Lindell "irreparably tarnished" his reputation and that he now faces frequent death threats. Coomer handled Dominion's security at the time of the election. Lindell appeared undaunted outside court on Monday, saying, "We're in a battle of biblical proportions, of evil and good." And it looks like Lindell will take the stand in his own defense: