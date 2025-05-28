'Disappointed' Musk Breaks With Trump on Spending Bill

Elon Musk says he's stepping back a bit from helping the Trump administration slash federal spending via his Department of Government Efficiency, and he's also now stepping back a bit in supporting the Trump agenda—at least when it comes to the "big beautiful" spending package recently passed by the GOP-led House and supported by President Trump. In a preview of his interview with CBS News Sunday Morning that's set to air in full on Sunday, Musk reveals that he's not too thrilled with the advancement of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , which "would extend ... Trump's signature 2017 tax cuts, boost border security spending, impose work requirements on Medicaid, and roll back clean energy tax credits," among other things, per CBS .

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk told CBS, while wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Occupy Mars" (see a clip here). CNBC notes that while DOGE claims government savings of around $170 billion in taxpayer money, this Trump-supported legislation is set to raise the federal budget deficit by $3.8 trillion over the next decade, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office. Musk added in his CBS interview: "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion." Watch his interview in full on Sunday Morning this weekend, starting at 9am ET. (More Elon Musk stories.)