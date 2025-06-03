Stocks Drift Closer to Record Highs

Treasury yields held relatively steady following an encouraging report on the US job market. The report showed US employers were advertising more job openings at the end of April than economists expected, another signal that the labor market remains solid. It sets the stage for a more important report coming on Friday, which will show how much hiring and firing US employers did in May.

Dollar General jumped 15.9% for one of the market's bigger gains after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the start of the year than analysts expected. The discount retailer also raised its forecasts for profit and revenue over the full year, though it cautioned that "uncertainty exists for the remainder of the year" because of tariffs and how they might affect its customers, the AP reports. Many other companies have cut or withdrawn their financial forecasts for the upcoming year because of the uncertainty caused by Trump's on-again-off-again rollout of tariffs. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday that it's forecasting 1.6% growth for the U.S. economy this year, down from 2.8% last year.

But while Trump's tariffs have made US households feel more pessimistic about where the economy and inflation are heading, reports have suggested only a moderate hit so far. Manufacturers have begun to feel the effects, but the overall job market has remained solid overall with layoffs remaining relatively low, and inflation has not taken off. On the trade front, hopes are still high on Wall Street that Trump will reach trade deals with other countries that will ultimately lower tariffs, particularly with the world's second-largest economy. The US side said Trump was expecting to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that they had no information on that. (More stock market stories.)