Video May Show Escaped Inmate Asking for Trump's Help

Videos posted to Instagram thought to be made by Antoine Massey
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 3, 2025 4:21 PM CDT
A police helicopter pursues a fugitive that escaped from a New Orleans jail, on North Galvez street Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New Orleans.   (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A man who identifies himself as New Orleans jail escapee Antoine Massey released two videos on social media while still on the run from authorities, leading to a police raid that failed to recapture him, an AP source says. Authorities were so convinced of the authenticity of the videos that they searched a New Orleans home late Monday where they believe the videos were filmed, according to a senior law enforcement official who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Massey was not present, the official said, but authorities did locate some clothing they believe he wore during the filming. More on the videos, which were partly directed at the president:

  • Where things stand: Authorities say they are investigating the videos as they race to recapture Massey and convicted murderer Derrick Groves more than two weeks after 10 inmates' audacious May 16 breakout from a New Orleans jail. The other eight have been recaptured, and NOLA.com reports investigators believe Massey and Groves were among the leaders of the escape plot.
  • The tip: Authorities had been tipped to the videos, which were posted to Instagram on Sunday and have since been removed, by relatives who recognized the residence from which Massey was speaking. It was not immediately clear who owned the home.
  • The official line: The New Orleans Police Department said it "cannot confirm the authenticity" of the videos circulating on social media seemingly showing a man with the same facial tattoos as Massey sitting near a kitchen.
  • A plea to Trump and others: "Please, I'm asking for help," said Massey, appealing to President Trump and several others, including Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill, in one video. The Hill has these lines: "I'm saying people that been through the system that know it's corrupt. Lil' Wayne, Donald Trump, please, I'm asking for help. You know what I'm saying? Please, before you throw me away for something I did not do."

  • The original charges: Massey, 32, faced charges of rape, kidnapping, domestic violence involving strangulation and violation of a protective order all stemming from a November 2024 incident, St. Tammany Parish authorities say. In Orleans Parish, where he was incarcerated, he faced charges of motor vehicle theft and domestic battery. Massey said he is innocent.
  • His alleged victim's involvement: A woman police identified as being in a relationship with Massey has suffered multiple alleged instances of physical abuse from him, according to police reports, and had a protective order against him last year, court records show. This woman has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and being a principle to aggravated escape. Authorities said the woman knew of Massey's escape plans in advance, communicated with him after his escape, and misled authorities.
  • One more claim: Massey also claimed in the video that he had been "let out" of jail. NOLA.com reports Massey had two previous jailbreaks and two ankle-monitor breaks on his record.
