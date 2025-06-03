Video May Show Escaped Inmate Asking for Trump's Help

A man who identifies himself as New Orleans jail escapee Antoine Massey released two videos on social media while still on the run from authorities, leading to a police raid that failed to recapture him, an AP source says. Authorities were so convinced of the authenticity of the videos that they searched a New Orleans home late Monday where they believe the videos were filmed, according to a senior law enforcement official who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Massey was not present, the official said, but authorities did locate some clothing they believe he wore during the filming. More on the videos, which were partly directed at the president: