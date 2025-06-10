20M Eggs Recalled Amid Salmonella Outbreak

More than 20 million eggs are being recalled amid a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 79 people. The recall affects 1.7 million dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs distributed by the California-based August Egg Company, Today reports. The eggs were sold in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming, and the ill span at least seven states, CBS News reports. Twenty-one of them required hospitalization. The CDC says the true number of people affected is likely much higher, as most people recover from salmonella without seeking medical care, NPR reports. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever, and can last as long as a week.