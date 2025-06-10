20M Eggs Recalled Amid Salmonella Outbreak

More than 20 million eggs are being recalled amid a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 79 people. The recall affects 1.7 million dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs distributed by the California-based August Egg Company, Today reports. The eggs were sold in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming, and the ill span at least seven states, CBS News reports. Twenty-one of them required hospitalization. The CDC says the true number of people affected is likely much higher, as most people recover from salmonella without seeking medical care, NPR reports. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever, and can last as long as a week.
The affected eggs were sold under brand names including Clover, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raleys, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest, and Sunnyside, with plant code numbers P-6562 or CA5330. They were distributed between February and May and sold at retailers including Walmart, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raley's, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs, with sell-by dates between March 4, 2025, and June 19, 2025. Consumers are advised to throw the eggs away or return them to the point of purchase for a refund. Full details are available at the CDC and the FDA. (More salmonella stories.)