Minnesota Lawmaker: I Came to US Illegally

A Minnesota state legislator revealed Monday that she and her family came into the country illegally. State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, during a Minnesota Legislature special session convened so lawmakers could debate whether to continue offering MinnesotaCare to undocumented adults in the state, said her family fled Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War. While she'd long believed her family was allowed entry into the US because of her grandfather's position as a colonel in the war, she told her colleagues that her father recently revealed to her this was not true, Fox News reports. She said the family left Vietnam as refugees, but didn't qualify for entry to the US, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reports.

She says her father ultimately claimed qualifications in paperwork that would allow the family to enter the US. Her family, she said, was just "smarter in how we illegally came here," but when her colleagues think about undocumented immigrants, she said, they should think of her. "I am that person; my parents are those people" that some lawmakers might refer to as "illegal" or "undeserving" of healthcare, she said. She later clarified that her and her family are US citizens, and decried calls from the right that her immigration status be investigated. "When my status was not in question, I was a model citizen who has been held up as the example for all other immigrants and refugees to aspire to," she said in a statement. "The second my status came into question, the vile comments on my worthiness came out, and those comments are telling."