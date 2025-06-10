US Execution Pace Is Fastest in a Decade

It's another busy week in an unusually busy year for US executions: Four more are scheduled—in Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, reports the Guardian. The latter has been blocked by a judge temporarily, though a challenge by the state attorney general could put it back on track.
- So far in 2025, the US has executed 19 people. If all four of this week's executions take place, plus two more scheduled later this month, the year will match all of 2024's total by June. The Death Penalty Information Center says this is the highest pace for executions in 10 years.
- Alabama: The state plans to execute Gregory Hunt, 65, convicted of beating a woman to death nearly 40 years ago, on Tuesday evening with nitrogen gas. The Alabama Reflector has details.
- Florida: The state is scheduled to execute Anthony Wainwright, 54, who raped and killed a woman three decades ago, by lethal injection on Tuesday. Details on his case are here.
- Oklahoma: The state's plans to execute John Fitzgerald Hanson, 61, on Thursday are on hold after a judge issued a temporary stay of execution, per the AP. His lawyers say he didn't get a fair clemency hearing. Hanson, who carjacked and killed a woman in 1999, was to die by lethal injection.
- South Carolina: The week's final scheduled execution is that of Stephen Stanko on Friday. Stanko, 57, killed a 74-year-old man in 2006 and is to die by lethal injection, per the AP.
