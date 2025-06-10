US Execution Pace Is Fastest in a Decade

It's another busy week in an unusually busy year for US executions: Four more are scheduled—in Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, reports the Guardian. The latter has been blocked by a judge temporarily, though a challenge by the state attorney general could put it back on track.

So far in 2025, the US has executed 19 people. If all four of this week's executions take place, plus two more scheduled later this month, the year will match all of 2024's total by June. The Death Penalty Information Center says this is the highest pace for executions in 10 years.