Letterman Weighs In on Colbert Cancellation

The host who jump-started The Late Show decades ago is finally speaking out after hearing of its soon-to-come demise. David Letterman weighed in on Friday in a video on his own YouTube channel over his former employer CBS canceling the program now helmed by Stephen Colbert, who has been on his own verbal rampage after the network pulled the plug and President Trump cheered the move.

"I don't think it was money," Letterman mused to chat host Barbara Gaines, a former executive producer on his Late Show With David Letterman—a reference to CBS' claims that the nixing of the franchise, set for May 2026, was for "purely financial" reasons, not because Colbert had made any previous jokes about the current administration or President Trump himself, per Deadline. "If they were losing this kind of money, you're telling me losing this kind of money happened yesterday?" Letterman scoffed.