It's Been the 'Wild West' on the High Seas. Maybe Not for Long

Eighteen countries ratified the High Seas Treaty on Monday, bringing the total to 49—just 11 short of the 60 needed for the ocean agreement to enter into force. The surge in support, occurring during the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, adds momentum to what could become a historic shift in how the world governs the open ocean. "I call on all remaining nations to join swiftly," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday, per the AP. "We do not have a moment to lose." The US is among the countries that have signed the pact.
- Big first: Formally known as the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, the High Seas Treaty is the first legally binding agreement focused on protecting marine biodiversity in international waters. These waters, beyond the jurisdiction of any single country, make up nearly two-thirds of the ocean and almost half the surface of the planet. Until now, there has been no comprehensive legal framework to create marine protected areas or enforce conservation on the high seas.