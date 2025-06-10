It's Been the 'Wild West' on the High Seas. Maybe Not for Long

High Seas Treaty sees surge in nations ratifying it at UN Ocean Conference, needs just 11 more
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 10, 2025 10:00 AM CDT
UN Chief on Oceans Pact: 'We Do Not Have a Moment to Lose
Coral is visible Friday in the protected area of France's Porquerolles National Park ahead of the UN Ocean Conference.   (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

Eighteen countries ratified the High Seas Treaty on Monday, bringing the total to 49—just 11 short of the 60 needed for the ocean agreement to enter into force. The surge in support, occurring during the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, adds momentum to what could become a historic shift in how the world governs the open ocean. "I call on all remaining nations to join swiftly," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday, per the AP. "We do not have a moment to lose." The US is among the countries that have signed the pact.

  • Big first: Formally known as the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, the High Seas Treaty is the first legally binding agreement focused on protecting marine biodiversity in international waters. These waters, beyond the jurisdiction of any single country, make up nearly two-thirds of the ocean and almost half the surface of the planet. Until now, there has been no comprehensive legal framework to create marine protected areas or enforce conservation on the high seas.

  • The need: Despite their remoteness, the high seas are under growing pressure from overfishing, climate change, and the threat of deep-sea mining. Environmental advocates warn that without proper protections, marine ecosystems in international waters face irreversible harm. "Until now, it has been the Wild West on the high seas," said Megan Randles, global political lead for oceans at Greenpeace. "Now we have a chance to properly put protections in place." The treaty is also essential to achieving the global "30x30" target — an international pledge to protect 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030.
  • Details: The treaty creates a legal process for countries to establish marine protected areas in the high seas, including rules for destructive activities like deep-sea mining and geoengineering. It also establishes a framework for technology sharing, funding mechanisms, and scientific collaboration among countries. Crucially, decisions under the treaty will be made multilaterally through conferences of parties (COPs) rather than by individual countries acting alone.
  • The magic number: Once 60 countries ratify the treaty, a 120-day countdown begins before it officially enters into force. That would unlock the ability to begin designating protected areas in the high seas and put oversight mechanisms into motion. "We're on the brink of making high-seas history," said Rebecca Hubbard, director of the High Seas Alliance.
