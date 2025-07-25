Maxwell Answered Questions About 100 People, Lawyer Says

President Trump said Friday he hasn't given a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell any thought, and her lawyer said he hasn't talked to anybody in power about one. But should the subject come up at the White House, David Oscar Markus suggested to reporters, he's a yes. "The president this morning said he had the power to" pardon the convicted sex trafficker, her lawyer said, per the Hill . "We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way." Oscar Markus made the comments outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, where his client was interviewed by Department of Justice officials for the second straight day.

The partner of the late Jeffrey Epstein did not ask for or reach any deal with the administration on Friday, her lawyer said, adding that Maxwell answered every question put to her as she had Thursday. "We're very proud of her and proud of how the process over the past day and a half," Oscar Markus said, per the Washington Post. The session was led by Todd Blanche, the second-highest official in the Justice Department and a former personal lawyer to Trump. Blanche had said he sought the meeting to see what more Maxwell could tell him about Epstein, per USA Today. "She was asked maybe about 100 different people" in total, Oscar Markus said, per CBS News. "She answered questions about everybody, and she didn't hold anything back."