A Michigan hospital reported Sunday that none of the 11 men and women stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City is in critical condition anymore. Munson Medical Center said the medical staff has seen "encouraging signs of recovery" from the victims, who range in age from 29 to 84. Four of them are listed in serious condition and seven in fair condition, per WDIV. Authorities said they're seeking a terrorism charge against the suspect, who was taken into custody Saturday after being held by bystanders, in addition to the 11 counts of assault with intent to murder that he faces, per NBC News. Officials said they believe the attacks to have been random.