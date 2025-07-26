Two funeral homes allegedly gave grieving parents their deceased son's brain in a box, which began to smell, leaked into their car, and got on the father's hands, per an updated lawsuit filed this week. Dad Lawrence Butler said Thursday at a presser that the discovery was overwhelming, leaving a horrific memory that mars the other memories of his son, Timothy Garlington. "It was, and it is still, in my heart that I got in my car and I smelled death," an emotional Butler said, per the AP . Garlington's mother, Abbey Butler, stood nearby, wiping away tears.

After Garlington's death in 2023, the Butlers had his remains shipped from Southern Cremations & Funerals in Georgia to Nix & Nix Funeral Homes in Pennsylvania, where they picked up his belongings, including a white cardboard box that contained an unlabeled red box. Abbey Butler couldn't open the red box, said the Butlers' attorney, L. Chris Stewart. Several days later, the red box, which was in the Butlers' car, began to smell and leak fluid, Stewart said. When Lawrence Butler picked it up, the fluid, "which was brain matter," covered his hands, Stewart said.

When the parents called the funeral home in Georgia, they were told it was Garlington's brain and that a mistake had been made, Stewart said, adding that the Butlers returned the box to Nix & Nix. Stewart said he'd consulted other funeral homes, and that at no point in the process is the brain "separated from [the] body in that fashion and shipped in that fashion." If it ever is, he said, then it's in a sealed bag and labeled "biohazardous." Nix & Nix manager Julian Nix says "it was definitely not our fault," as Southern Cremations had sent them the unlabeled box. Nix said they reported it to authorities once they learned what was inside.

story continues below

The lawsuit claims both funeral homes negligently mishandled human remains and intentionally, wantonly, or recklessly inflicted emotional distress. The Butlers are seeking compensation and more answers. Garlington, a Marine veteran, has since been buried in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Stewart, who didn't say how Garlington died at age 56, said the Butlers still don't know whether Garlington's brain was buried with the rest of him. "They fear, which is totally understandable: Is he resting in peace?" Stewart said. Lawrence Butler adds: "I had to get rid of that car."