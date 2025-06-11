South Korea Just Turned Down Its Giant Loudspeakers

South Korea has halted its loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts directed at North Korea in an effort to improve relations, the country's military has announced. The decision comes just a week after President Lee Jae-myung's election, which was won partly on promises to ease tensions with the North and revive dialogue.

Backstory: The broadcasts, which resumed last June after a six-year break, were initially a response to North Korea's campaign of floating trash-filled balloons into the South, per the BBC. The loudspeakers had broadcast news from both sides of the border and overseas, updates on democracy, and details about living in South Korea—content considered provocative by Pyongyang, which has threatened to destroy the speakers in the past. The Japan Times reports that the speakers have also blasted out K-pop tunes.