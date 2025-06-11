Gabbard: AI Checked JFK Files for Secrets Before Release

Artificial intelligence is speeding up the work of America's intelligence services, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday. Speaking at a technology conference, Gabbard said AI programs, used responsibly, can save money and free up intelligence officers to focus on gathering and analyzing information, the AP reports. The sometimes slow pace of intelligence work frustrated her as a member of Congress, she said, and continues to be a challenge. AI can run human resource programs, for instance, or scan sensitive documents ahead of potential declassification, Gabbard said.

Babbard's office has released tens of thousands of pages of material related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, a process experts had predicted could take many months or even years. Instead, AI accelerated the work by scanning the documents to see if they contained material that should remain classified, Gabbard said in her remarks at the Amazon Web Services Summit in Washington, DC. "We have been able to do that through the use of AI tools far more quickly than what was done previously—which was to have humans go through and look at every single one of these pages," Gabbard said.

Intelligence agencies already rely on many private-sector technologies, and Gabbard said she wants to expand that relationship instead of using federal resources to create expensive alternatives, per the AP. "How do we look at the available tools that exist—largely in the private sector — to make it so that our intelligence professionals, both collectors and analysts, are able to focus their time and energy on the things that only they can do?" she said.