Altman: OpenAI Pentagon Deal Looked 'Opportunistic, Sloppy'

OpenAI's fast-tracked Pentagon deal just got a civil-liberties rewrite. After a weekend of blowback, the company said Monday that its agreement to supply AI for the Defense Department's classified systems now explicitly bars using its tools for "intentional" domestic surveillance of Americans, including tracking people via commercially bought personal data, the New York Times reports. The revised terms come days after the Trump administration branded rival Anthropic a "supply-chain risk" and moved to cut it off from federal work after Anthropic refused to sign a broad "all lawful purposes" clause without bans on domestic spying and autonomous lethal weapons.