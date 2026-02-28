Big Brother Isn't Listening to Burger King Staff. But 'Patty' Is

Burger King employees are getting a new voice in their heads: an AI chatbot named "Patty" that will listen in on their interactions with customers. The company says the tool, built on OpenAI tech and wired into headsets, will flag the use of words like "please," "thank you," and "welcome" to give managers a sense of "overall service patterns," reports the Guardian. The system can also flag staff about items running low on stock or when it's time to clean a restroom, or explain how many slices of bacon they're supposed to put on a certain burger or how to clean the shake machine.
"This is all meant to be a coaching tool," Thibault Roux, Burger King's chief digital officer, tells the Verge. The company says it's not meant to evaluate individual workers but to give managers a better sense of how their location is doing. Still, the system is being pilloried on social media as too invasive, notes a video report at NBC News. Patty is being piloted in 500 US restaurants, with a nationwide rollout planned by the end of 2026. The Verge notes that Burger King doesn't seem ready yet to test AI drive-thrus, an experiment that has flopped at chains including McDonald's.