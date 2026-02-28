Big Brother Isn't Listening to Burger King Staff. But 'Patty' Is

Burger King employees are getting a new voice in their heads: an AI chatbot named "Patty" that will listen in on their interactions with customers. The company says the tool, built on OpenAI tech and wired into headsets, will flag the use of words like "please," "thank you," and "welcome" to give managers a sense of "overall service patterns," reports the Guardian. The system can also flag staff about items running low on stock or when it's time to clean a restroom, or explain how many slices of bacon they're supposed to put on a certain burger or how to clean the shake machine.