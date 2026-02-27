OpenAI Chief Jumps Into Pentagon-Anthropic AI Fray

Sam Altman is positioning ChatGPT creator OpenAI as a potential middleman in the fight over how the Pentagon can use advanced AI. In a Thursday memo to his staff viewed by the Wall Street Journal , Altman said OpenAI is in talks with the Defense Department about deploying its models in classified settings, but only under conditions that preserve strict limits on uses like domestic surveillance and autonomous offensive weapons. No agreement is in place, and negotiations could still collapse, a person familiar with the talks said.

Altman cast the clash between rival AI firm Anthropic, which makes the Claude chatbot, and the Pentagon as less about specific applications and more about who ultimately calls the shots. While backing Anthropic's "red lines" in concept, Altman said a private company can't outrank elected government officials when making national security decisions. However, "for all the differences I have with Anthropic, I mostly trust them as a company, and I think they really do care about safety," Altman told CNBC on Friday, per the AP. "I've been happy that they've been supporting our warfighters." He then added: "I'm not sure where this is going to go."

OpenAI is pitching technical guardrails—such as keeping models in the cloud and sending staff to work alongside government users—as a way to enforce its restrictions and create a template other AI labs could potentially adopt, per the Journal. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei disclosed earlier that it had rejected Pentagon demands for "all lawful uses" of its technology, while a top Pentagon official countered that the agency won't let tech firms set Americans' civil liberties.

Elon Musk's xAi had agreed to the DOD's "all lawful uses" mandate, but Axios notes that that firm's Grok chatbot "is not seen as a wholesale alternative to Claude." Meanwhile, not everyone is happy with the DOD's approach to the entire matter, including retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan. "Painting a bullseye on Anthropic garners spicy headlines, but everyone loses in the end," he wrote on social media.