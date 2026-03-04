Her Husband Didn't Answer. Her Hunch Saved His Life

A Washington skier who was caught up in an avalanche owes his survival to a buried iPhone and a spouse who trusted her gut. Michael Harris was skiing Big Chief Bowl at Stevens Pass on Thursday when an avalanche swept him up, trapping him upright in a snow hole, like "being encased cement," he tells FOX13 Seattle . KIRO7 reports that a combination of avalanche training and luck left him buried "with an air bubble the size of a beach ball right in front of his face." But he couldn't move his arms to reach his phone or Apple Watch, and he eventually blacked out.

"You get a feeling something's just not right," wife Penny: He didn't answer her calls, and she saw that his location was stationary according to Apple's Find My iPhone feature. She alerted ski patrol before driving to the resort. "I was sitting there, just waiting to find my husband, anticipating the retrieval of a body," she said.

Rescuers used the location noted by the app to find Harris under several feet of snow. He came to in an ambulance and was hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia, lung and kidney injuries, and a broken leg, according to a GoFundMe campaign that states he was buried for at least four hours. Harris credits both his wife and the app for saving him: "I was inches away from the thing that could save my life ... but because she knew how to use 'Find My iPhone,' I'm here today."