GW University Campus Will Become an Amazon Data Center

A college campus in Virginia is graduating into something very different. George Washington University has sold its Virginia Science and Technology Campus in Ashburn to Amazon Data Services for about $427 million, a deal that underscores how prized "data center ready" land has become in what's known as Data Center Alley, reports Quartz . The roughly 122-acre site went for around $3.5 million an acre, and the arrangement allows for a "data or information technology center" on the property, per the GW Hatchet , the university's student paper. The deal was confirmed to the Hatchet by both university officials and an Amazon spokesperson.

The university says that although the sale won't close its budget deficit, the cash will help seed an endowment for research, teaching, and financial aid, per the Washington Post. The school will be permitted to keep its programs at the site for up to five years as Amazon plans its build-out. The purchase is part of Amazon's pledge to invest $35 billion in Virginia data centers by 2040, but the company now faces a more cautious local climate, per Quartz. Loudoun County has tightened rules on data centers, requiring more public review, and some officials are balking over zoning, power strain, and housing needs.