Pardoned Capitol Rioter Gets Life Sentence

A Florida handyman who was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison for molesting two children had been convicted of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but was pardoned by President Trump. Andrew Paul Johnson, 45, is among several Jan. 6 defendants who have been charged with new crimes since Trump's sweeping act of clemency for Capitol rioters, the AP reports. On his first day back in the White House last year, Trump pardoned, commuted prison sentences, or ordered the dismissal of cases for all 1,500-plus people charged in the attack.

Johnson was convicted last month of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child and one count of electronically transmitting material harmful to a minor, according to prosecutors in Hernando County, Florida. County Circuit Judge Judge Stephen Toner handed down Johnson's life sentence.