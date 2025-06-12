Women's Tennis Just Added a Big Protection for Players

The Women's Tennis Association has launched a new protection for players looking to expand their families: They'll get to pause their official ranking during their temporary absence from the courts. Per CNBC , players who step away to undergo such procedures as egg or embryo freezing and are out for 10 weeks in a row will be presented with a "Special Entry Ranking," based on their most recent averages, that will be good for three tourneys once they return.

The new rule is an expansion of the WTA's existing support for family planning, including fertility grants, postpartum resources, and paid maternity leave. "The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves," eight-time WTA champ Sloane Stephens says in a release, adding that the new perk "will empower this generation, and future generations of players, to continue with the sport they love without having to compromise."

Stephens has called in the past for egg freezing to qualify as a rankings-freeze activity, per ESPN. "[Freezing eggs] is a very involved process, I don't think people understand that," she told the BBC last year. The Washington Post notes that the special ranking can't be applied to the WTA's premier 1000-level tournaments, which fall right underneath the four Grand Slam events—the hope is that players will take advantage during quieter stretches of the tennis calendar. (More WTA stories.)