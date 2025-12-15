Scheffler Wins Jack Nicklaus Award Despite Ravioli Injury

Scottie Scheffler earned another comparison with Tiger Woods on Monday, becoming the only other player to win PGA Tour player of the year at least four times in a row. Scheffler made an easy case to pick up another Jack Nicklaus Award, the AP reports. His tour-leading six victories were twice as many as anyone else and included two majors, the PGA Championship and the British Open, to leave him on the cusp of a career Grand Slam. He became the first player since Woods in 2000 to lead the PGA Tour with the lowest scoring average in each of the four rounds.