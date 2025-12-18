Ecuador Soccer Star Killed in Daylight Attack

A prominent figure in Ecuadorian soccer has been killed in a daytime shooting that also claimed his partner's life in violence-stricken Guayaquil . Mario Pineida, a 33-year-old defender for Barcelona Sporting Club was fatally shot in the country's largest city, police confirmed. Edison Palacios, the local police chief, told TC Television that two assailants on motorbikes opened fire on Pineida, his partner, and his mother. The partner also died at the scene, while Pineida's mother suffered a minor head injury and was treated by paramedics. "She is out of danger," the chief said.

Authorities say they are reviewing security footage and gathering evidence to identify those responsible. Pinieda played for his country nine times, most recently in 2021, the BBC reports. He began his career at Quito-area club Independiente DV before moving to Barcelona SC, which is based in Guayaquil, in 2016. "This tragic news has deeply saddened all of us who are part of the club, and we mourn as a Barcelona family," Barcelona SC said. The club said he "made history forever" with achievements including two Ecuadorian league titles and two Copa Libertadores semifinals.

The killing comes amid a wider surge in lethal violence in Ecuador, the New York Times reports. Human Rights Watch has described homicide levels in recent years as without precedent, citing a 429% increase in killings from early 2019 to 2024. Several other soccer players have recently been shot in the country, including three players killed in separate incidents in September and 16-year-old Independiente DV prospect Miguel Nazareno, who was shot dead at home in Guayaquil in November. Five-time Ecuador international Bryan Angulo survived after being shot in the foot around the same time. CBS News notes that "match-fixing mafias," part of a global criminal enterprise, are believed to be behind some of the attacks on soccer players.