It Was a Doubly Bad Day for the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes tore the ACL in his left knee while trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs' postseason hopes alive in the waning seconds of a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and the two-time MVP quarterback was considering surgical options, the AP reports. It's the most significant injury of a superlative nine-year career for Mahomes, who has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles and reached the AFC championship game in each of his seven previous seasons as the starter in Kansas City. This year, the Chiefs won't even make the playoffs, and Mahomes won't be back on the field until sometime in 2026.

"Don't know why this had to happen," Mahomes posted on social media before the diagnosis was announced. "And not going to lie it hurts. But all we can do now is trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever." The Chiefs, who lost last season's Super Bowl, will miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade as well as the first time ever in Mahomes' career, People reports. The defeat could also mark the final meaningful game for tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes' longtime teammate and close friend as well as, of course, Taylor Swift's fiance, who has hinted at retirement.

The Chiefs had just crossed midfield with less than two minutes to go Sunday when Mahomes scrambled toward the Kansas City sideline, then tried to get rid of the ball. He was spun to the ground upon release by Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, and Mahomes immediately grabbed at his left knee while trainers converged on him. He was eventually helped to the blue injury tent on the sideline, but Mahomes only stayed there for a few moments. He soon emerged with staff members on either side of him, limping toward the locker room with a white towel draped over his head.