Beloved Coors Field Cat Is AWOL

For more than a decade, visitors to Denver's Coors Field could count on spotting one black-and-white regular who didn't appear on the Rockies' roster. But now the stray cat dubbed Socks seems to be missing, reports the Denver Post . Volunteers who put food in her bowl daily say she hasn't been seen in about four weeks, and they're asking for the public's help in finding her.

"For Socks to be completely absent from view for this long is unusual and concerning," the caretakers wrote in a social media thread. "Even a small detail could help us understand her recent movements," her caretakers wrote. "We're hoping she's simply found a new hiding spot—and your sightings could make all the difference!"

Socks is one of a number of strays who call the area in and around the stadium home, per 9News Denver. Another former Coors Field cat, Smokey, left the area last year because of age-related health issues and was later adopted by a Denver resident, where volunteers say he is now living indoors with a family.