This Year's Heisman Vote Wasn't Close

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza easily takes college football honor
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 14, 2025 12:01 AM CST
Indiana NCAA college football quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates in Times Square after winning the Heisman Trophy in New York, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.   (Todd Van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)

Fernando Mendoza, the enthusiastic quarterback of No. 1 Indiana, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first Hoosier to win college football's most prestigious award since its inception in 1935.

  • Runners-up: Mendoza claimed 2,362 points, including 643 first-place votes. He beat Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (1,435 points), Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (719 points), and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (432 points).
  • Easy win: Mendoza's Heisman win was emphatic. The redshirt junior finished first in all six Heisman regions, the first to do so since Caleb Williams in 2022. He was named on 95.16% of all ballots, tying him with Marcus Mariota in 2014 for the second highest in the award's history. and he received 84.6% of total possible points, which is the seventh highest in Heisman history.

  • 'An honor:' "I haven't seen the numbers yet," said Mendoza, "but it's such an honor to be mentioned with these guys (Pavia, Love and Sayin). It's really a credit to our team. It's a team award."
  • Huge season: Mendoza guided the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the 12-team College Football bracket, throwing for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes while also running for six scores. Indiana, the last unbeaten team in major college football, will play a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
  • Miami native: Mendoza is the triggerman for an offense that surpassed program records for touchdowns and points set during last season's surprise run to the CFP. The once lightly recruited Miami native was only the second Heisman finalist in school history, joining 1989 runner-up Anthony Thompson.

