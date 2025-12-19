Ohio Fires Coach Over Affair With Student

Ohio University has fired head football coach Brian Smith after he acknowledged having an extramarital relationship with an undergraduate student, according to documents obtained by USA Today . The university had placed Smith on leave on Dec. 1, then said on Wednesday that his contract was being terminated for cause. The school's notice to Smith said his extramarital affairs were cause for termination because they brought the coach into "public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule," per the AP .

Rex Elliott, Smith's attorney, said in a statement that the coach "is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name." Reasons given in the school's notice also included Smith's "alcohol-related conduct," including participating in a public event during which he smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, according to records that the AP also has reviewed. The letter also said Smith was reprimanded for "repeated use of alcohol in your office." Elliott said that allegation is related to coaches having a toast in Smith's office after home victories.

In correspondence with the university cited by the Columbus Dispatch, Elliott said Smith and his wife were separated and in divorce proceedings at the time of the relationship. He wrote that Smith dated the woman for about four months, did not initially know she was a student, and ended the relationship in early November. Elliott said the woman was not part of the athletic department, characterized the relationship as consensual between adults, and noted there is no Ohio University policy forbidding employees to date students. He also disputed the allegation that Smith was ever drunk at a university event, per USA Today.