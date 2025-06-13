Latest Hit From Trump's Trade War: Household Appliances

If you've been putting off buying a new dishwasher, fridge, or washing machine to try to wait out the Trump administration's tariffs blitz, you may be waiting a little longer. On Thursday, the Commerce Department put up a notice that a range of household appliances will be hit with expanded steel tariffs starting on June 23, reports Reuters . Eight types of product lines will be affected: the previously mentioned dishwashers, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as dryers; stand-alone freezers; cooking stoves, ranges, and ovens; garbage disposals; and welded wire racks.

The steel tariffs are currently hovering at 50% for most nations, and they'll apply to the steel content in each of the "steel derivative products" on the list, as spelled out by the notice. The New York Times notes that Thursday's decree "marked one of the first times this year that everyday consumer goods were specifically targeted," a move that "could translate into higher costs for American households."

CNN notes that in Trump's first term as president, he imposed 20% to 50% tariffs on washing machines from abroad. Although American manufacturer Whirlpool initially lauded the move, it soon started griping about the hundreds of millions more it now cost to make their products. The Federal Reserve and University of Chicago found that those tariffs ultimately led to an average price hike on washers of $90. (More tariffs stories.)