She Missed Air India Flight by 10 Minutes Due to Traffic

Everyone understands the stress of getting stuck in traffic on the way to the airport, yet student Bhoomi Chauhan was especially irritated on Thursday when the gridlock in and around Ahmedabad caused her to miss her flight by just 10 minutes. That annoyance has since turned to gratitude, after Chauhan, 28, found out shortly after she was turned away at the Air India gate that her flight, AI171, had crashed right after takeoff, killing nearly all of the 242 people on board and more people on the ground, per the BBC.