Stop Waiting for Obama to Save You

Earlier this week, Atlantic columnist Mark Leibovich wrote a buzzy piece critical of Barack Obama, suggesting the former president had succumbed to the "fierce lethargy of semi-retirement" as the world burned. "Where Is Barack Obama?" asked the headline of the piece. In response, New York Times columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom suggests that Leibovich and others clamoring for the former president to "don his cape" are guilty of "Obama derangement syndrome." Obama governed as a cautious moderate, writes McMillan Cottom, and is hardly a superhero.