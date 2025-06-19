Missing Hiker Found Near Summit of Pikes Peak

A four-day search for a missing hiker in Colorado's rugged Pikes Peak region has ended with the discovery of the man's body near the summit, reports Fox News . New Hampshire resident Russell Hardy, 55, arrived in Colorado on June 10 and failed to return home as scheduled two days later, according to the El Paso Sheriff's Office . Authorities located his rental car by a trailhead and began an intensive search with K-9 units and drones. Hardy's body was located by another hiker near the summit on Monday.

"There is no indication of foul play," said the sheriff's statement, per the Denver Post. "This appears to be a tragic outcome of a man confronting the challenges of nature." The county coroner's office has yet to determine the cause of death. Pikes Peak is about 14,110 feet high, making it one of the nation's tallest peaks—and thus a strong draw for hikers from afar. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)