Cough Medicine for Kids Is Recalled

A cough medicine made for children has been recalled because of bacterial contamination, according to an alert from the FDA. The product is made by Little Remedies, and the recall affects only its Honey Cough Syrup version. Details of the voluntary recall:
- The syrup comes in a 4-ounce amber bottle with a UPC of 7-56184-10737-9. The bottles were distributed between December 2022 and June 4, 2025, per People.
- Lot 0039, with an expiration date of 11/2025
- Lot 0545, with an expiration date of 01/2026
- Lot 0640, with an expiration date of 02/2026
- Lot 0450, with an expiration date of 05/2026
- Lot 1198, with an expiration date of 12/2026
The culprit is Bacillus cereus, which can cause two types of food-borne illness, according to CBS News. One is characterized by stomach cramps and diarrhea, and the other by nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. The FDA says no serious cases have been reported.