Cough Medicine for Kids Is Recalled

A cough medicine made for children has been recalled because of bacterial contamination, according to an alert from the FDA . The product is made by Little Remedies, and the recall affects only its Honey Cough Syrup version. Details of the voluntary recall:

The culprit is Bacillus cereus, which can cause two types of food-borne illness, according to CBS News. One is characterized by stomach cramps and diarrhea, and the other by nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. The FDA says no serious cases have been reported. (More cough medicine stories.)