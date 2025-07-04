Cities That Will Make Your July Fourth Sparkle

America celebrates Independence Day on Friday, and in its hunt for the most affordable (and most fun) festivities to mark our nation's birthday, WalletHub has deemed Sin City your best bet. "There's no shortage of things to do" in Las Vegas, the site notes, and the city ranks first in entertainment and recreational facilities, in addition to emerging as the No. 1 city overall. To make its picks, WalletHub looked at the 100 most populous cities in the United States across 18 metrics in five main categories: affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility, weather on the big day, and Fourth of July fun itself. Here, your top and bottom 10 locations: