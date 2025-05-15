Top US Cities for Living the Good Life

Florida's Naples comes in at No. 1 on US News & World Report list of best cities in America to live in
Posted May 15, 2025 11:05 AM CDT
The Best Cities in America to Live In
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/RudyBalasko)

Finding the perfect place to settle down is no small task, and US News and World Report wants to help. The outlet took a look at data from 150 major US cities, culled from the US Census Bureau, Department of Labor, FBI, and other sources, to suss out which cities offer the best quality of life for the most value. The Florida city of Naples, known for its "pristine beaches, sprawling golf courses, and fine dining and shopping," tops the list. Here are the top 10 cities to consider:

  1. Naples, Florida
  2. Boise, Idaho
  3. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  4. Greenville, South Carolina
  5. Charlotte, North Carolina
  6. Raleigh, North Carolina
  7. Huntsville, Alabama
  8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Boulder, Colorado
See how other cities fared here. (Here are the top US destinations to check out for summer vacation.)

