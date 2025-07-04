ICE Agents Spotted Urinating on LA High School Campus

A Los Angeles school district is calling for a federal investigation after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen urinating on a high school campus last month. Surveillance footage released by the El Rancho Unified School District shows about 10 ICE agents urinating near storage containers in the parking lot of Ruben Salazar High School in Pico Rivera over a 10-minute period on the morning of June 17, the Guardian reports. The district says the parking lot is right next to a preschool playground and an elementary school that had summer classes in session, reports the Los Angeles Times .

Staff reported seeing eight to 10 marked and unmarked ICE vehicles on the school grounds. The agents were asked to leave, and the district says ICE provided no legal reason or warrant for being on campus. The school district has sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security requesting an inquiry, saying the agents trespassed and showed poor judgment "with the risk of exposing themselves to minors and committing a public offense under California law. ... Any reasonable person, of any profession, entering Salazar where the ICE agents were urinating would clearly recognize the surroundings to be those of a school where minors are taught," the district wrote.

"It's not enough that they've spent weeks violently ambushing people, now ICE and CBP agents are allegedly entering school campuses, pulling down their pants, and urinating on playgrounds," LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement, per the Times. "It 's a slap in the face to our communities—especially to our children." Legal experts note that public urination near a school or park could be classified as lewd conduct under state law, which carries potential jail time and sex offender registration. Homeland Security officials said the incident is under review.