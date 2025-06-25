US Sprinter Wins Despite 'Equipment Malfunction'

Chris Robinson struggled to adjust his shorts during 400-meter hurdles
Posted Jun 25, 2025 12:41 PM CDT
Updated Jun 29, 2025 7:10 AM CDT
US Sprinter Wins Race Despite Wardrobe Malfunction
Chris Robinson, of the United States, clears a hurdle on his way to winning the men's 400 meters hurdles during the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.   (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

American sprinter Chris Robinson finished first in the 400-meter hurdles at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday despite spending much of the race fighting a largely unsuccessful battle to keep his genitals inside his shorts. His "baton went rogue," as news.com.au puts it, when he still had 250 meters to run. The 24-year-old was seen trying to adjust his shorts while continuing to run at top speed, the New York Post reports. He won the event in Ostrava, Czech Republic, with a time of 48.05 seconds—a tenth of a second slower than his personal best.

Broadcasters apologized to viewers after instant replays gave a very clear view of the wardrobe malfunction. "That's a brilliant run by the American to be constantly adjusting certain parts of his equipment and possibly his anatomy down the home straight there around that top bend there," World Athletics commentator Tim Hutchings said after the race, per the Mirror. "He was having an equipment failure there. I think that is probably the politest way to put it. There hasn't been time to censor them, but well done to Chris Robinson for battling a problem that does emerge occasionally."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X