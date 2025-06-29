A Heat Wave Is Roasting Tourists in Europe

Major heat waves across Southern Europe have pushed temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting authorities to issue fresh warnings about wildfires and tourists to look for ways to escape the heat. Details, via the AP:
- Severe heat waves were recorded in Italy, Greece, Spain, and Portugal before the weekend, with locals and tourists alike taking shelter from the sweltering conditions.
- Two-thirds of Portugal were on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and wildfires, with temperatures expected to top 107 degrees (42 Celsius) in Lisbon.