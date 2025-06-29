A Heat Wave Is Roasting Tourists in Europe

It's going to be 107 in Lisbon, Portugal
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 29, 2025 7:23 AM CDT
Demonstrators use fans to help with the high temperature during a protest about a housing shortage in Lisbon, Saturday, June 28, 2025.   (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Major heat waves across Southern Europe have pushed temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting authorities to issue fresh warnings about wildfires and tourists to look for ways to escape the heat. Details, via the AP:

  • Severe heat waves were recorded in Italy, Greece, Spain, and Portugal before the weekend, with locals and tourists alike taking shelter from the sweltering conditions.
  • Two-thirds of Portugal were on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and wildfires, with temperatures expected to top 107 degrees (42 Celsius) in Lisbon.

  • In Italy, a few regions—Lazio, Tuscany, Calabria, Puglia, and Umbria—were planning to ban some outdoor work activities during the hottest hours of the day in response to the record-high temperatures. Italian trade unions pushed the government to expand such measures at a national level.
  • On Sunday, the Italian Health Ministry placed 21 out of 27 monitored cities under its highest heat alert, including top holiday destinations like Rome, Milan, and Naples.
  • In Rome, tourists tried to seek shade near popular spots like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain, using umbrellas and drinking from public water fountains to stay cool. Similar scenes were reported in Milan and Naples, where street vendors sold lemonade to tourists and residents to offer some refreshment from the heat.
  • Greece was again on high wildfire alert because of extreme weather, with the first summer heat wave expected to continue through Sunday. A large wildfire broke out south of Athens on Thursday, forcing evacuations and road closures near the ancient Temple of Poseidon. Strong winds spread the flames, damaging homes and sending smoke across the sky.

