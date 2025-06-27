Burglars Take Unusual Haul From Restaurant

Two late-night burglars walked off with an unusual haul from a restaurant in Yucaipa, California: Dozens of koi fish. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says the men were seen on camera taking the fish, bucket by bucket, from an outdoor area of the Oak House Restaurant, reports KTLA5. The owners say 85 fish were stolen in all, and most are believed to have been sold already, per the Los Angeles Times. They might have fetched anywhere from $50 to $1,500 apiece.
Deputies arrested David Smith, 42, on suspicion of grand theft in the burglary after his vehicle was spotted in the restaurant's cameras. The second suspect remains at large. "How can you trust people now?" asks Silvia Duarte, who owns the restaurant with her husband. They've been raising the fish for 20 years, and the koi are a popular attraction for outdoor diners. After the arrest, authorities recovered only five of the fish.