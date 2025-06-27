Burglars Take Unusual Haul From Restaurant

Two late-night burglars walked off with an unusual haul from a restaurant in Yucaipa, California: Dozens of koi fish. The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says the men were seen on camera taking the fish, bucket by bucket, from an outdoor area of the Oak House Restaurant, reports KTLA5. The owners say 85 fish were stolen in all, and most are believed to have been sold already, per the Los Angeles Times. They might have fetched anywhere from $50 to $1,500 apiece.