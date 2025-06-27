Attorneys for Abrego Garcia: Please Keep Him Locked Up

Attorneys for a man caught up in one of the bigger deportation controversies have made an unusual request of the judge: They want their client, Kilmar Abrego Garcia , to remain locked up in Tennessee instead of being released, reports the AP . The reason? They fear he'll be arrested by federal agents and shipped out of the country even as his case winds through the courts.

Abrego Garcia is a native of El Salvador who has lived in Maryland with his wife, a US citizen, and three children. He was deported to El Salvador in March, only to be returned this month after a Supreme Court order. Abrego Garcia now faces smuggling charges, and a federal judge in Nashville is considering whether to release him as he awaits trial on those charges. The White House has denied a report that it intends to deport Abrego Garcia a second time before the trial, reports Axios. His attorneys, however, apparently don't want to take the risk.