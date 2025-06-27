Trump Celebrates 'Giant' Supreme Court Victory

President Trump quickly celebrated Friday's ruling by the Supreme Court that drastically limits the power of federal judges to impose national injunctions on his policies. The case in question involved his executive order to undo birthright citizenship—the idea that anyone born in the US is automatically a citizen—but Trump suggested at a news conference that he would press his advantage on a range of issues:

He mentioned funding for sanctuary cities, bans on the use of federal money for transgender surgeries, and the suspension of refugee settlement programs, reports the Washington Post. "We have so many of them," Trump said. "I have a whole list."

Trump said he would "promptly file" to advance other issues that have been blocked in similar fashion, per the AP.