Trump Celebrates 'Giant' Supreme Court Victory President vows to accelerate his agenda after SCOTUS curbs power of federal judges By John Johnson Posted Jun 27, 2025 12:06 PM CDT President Trump, left, speaks to the media on Friday in the briefing room of the White House, as Attorney General Pam Bondi, center, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche look on. (AP Photo/Manuel Ceneta) President Trump quickly celebrated Friday's ruling by the Supreme Court that drastically limits the power of federal judges to impose national injunctions on his policies. The case in question involved his executive order to undo birthright citizenship—the idea that anyone born in the US is automatically a citizen—but Trump suggested at a news conference that he would press his advantage on a range of issues: He mentioned funding for sanctuary cities, bans on the use of federal money for transgender surgeries, and the suspension of refugee settlement programs, reports the Washington Post. "We have so many of them," Trump said. "I have a whole list." Trump said he would "promptly file" to advance other issues that have been blocked in similar fashion, per the AP. To be clear, the court didn't rule directly on Trump's plan to undo birthright citizenship, but it found that federal judges who imposed nationwide bans on the policies in the interim went too far. Such bans should only apply to their jurisdictions, the court ruled. The upshot is that Trump "opponents will have to jump through additional hoops to try to shut down policies on a nationwide basis," per CNN. Trump called the ruling "giant," adding, "Our country should be very proud of the Supreme Court today," per the New York Times. He lavished particular praise on Justice Amy Coney Barrett, author of the majority opinion. "I just have great respect for her," he said when asked about criticism of her by some of his supporters. "I always have. And her decision was brilliantly written today—from all accounts." Attorney General Pam Bondi also praised the court for ruling against what she called "lawless injunctions" imposed by federal judges: "They turned district courts into the imperial judiciary." Bondi also expressed confidence the court would eventually rule in favor of ending birthright citizenship as well, probably in October.